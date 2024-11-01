Iran is likely to increase range of its missiles: SCFR chief

"If Western nations do not acknowledge Iran's concerns, particularly regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iran then will disregard the concerns of Western countries. Therefore, it is likely that Iran will develop and extend the range of its missiles," Kharrazi told Al-Mayadeen on Friday.

"Iran's missile capabilities are well-known, having been demonstrated in various operations. He stated that the current focus is on the ranges of the missiles used thus far, in which they [the Iranians] have considered the concerns of Western countries," he added.

He said that the "unequal" war in the region is "led by Israel, which perpetrates ethnic cleansing and the extermination of people", and is fighting those who are defending their lives, existence, and land.

He expressed hope that the war would come to a swift conclusion, asserting that "Israel" is engaging in "horrific ethnic cleansing" while mistakenly believing it has achieved victory.

Kharrazi stressed that such actions cannot be perceived as a true victory but rather as a profound violation of human rights.

Kharrazi emphasized that Iran has showcased its deterrence capabilities through Operation True Promise II, during which it launched hundreds of ballistic missiles on "Israel", noting that in the time being, it is up to the Israelis; if they choose to continue their hostile actions, Iran will respond accordingly.

Elsewhere in his remarks the Iranian official referred to Israeli regime's attempts to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) activities, saying: "This move represents "the climax of anti-humanitarian values."

Touching upon ceasefire negotiations, Kharrazi said: "Iran does not intervene, asserting that it is the Lebanese and Palestinians' right to negotiate and reach a ceasefire deal."

He also affirmed Iran's support for any decision the countries make.

Iran remains committed to its previous agreements, provided that the other party also upholds its commitments, he stated.

He expressed disappointment that the opposing side has not adhered to their obligations and, instead of engaging in negotiations, continues to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He described martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a "powerful, wise, brave, and popular figure" who became a significant political leader in the Islamic world.

The loss of such a great leader is, in fact, a profound loss for everyone, particularly for the Lebanese people, he noted.

Elaborating on Iran's strategy in foreign relations, Kharrazi said: "Emerging powers, including Iran, should play a prominent role in shaping a new world order that promotes more democratic governance, away from Western colonialism."

He underlined that the agreement between Iran and the Russian Federation is ready and it encompasses all aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation.

Kharrazi noted that the agreement was originally scheduled to be signed during the recent BRICS meeting in Kazan, Russia, but the Russians preferred to finalize it during a bilateral visit to emphasize its significance, which will occur soon.

