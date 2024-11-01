Nov 1, 2024, 11:57 PM
Two senior members of Hamas martyred in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced the martyrdom of two of its senior members in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas movement announced in a statement on Friday night that "Ezzedin Kassab" and "Ayman Ayesh", two senior members of this movement, were martyred in an Israeli drone attack on their car in Khan Yunis.

Ezzeddin Kassab was a member of the Internal Communications Office and a member of the Committee for the Follow-up of National and Islamic Movements in the Gaza Strip.

Ayman Ayesh was a member of the Committee for Follow-up of National and Islamic Movements in the Gaza Strip.

