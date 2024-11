The Iran-built Sahand destroyer is about to be prepared to be sent on a mission to secure the waters of the northern Indian Ocean after participating in a major military exercise, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on Friday.

Zagros is the newest and most state-of-the-art destroyer of the Iranian Navy, he pointed out.

The combat-intelligence destroyer is capable of carrying a helicopter, he said, adding that Zagros will be launched soon, as well.

