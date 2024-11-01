FM congratulates Iran's wrestling teams' performance in 2024 World Championships

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his Instagram page on Friday.

The top diplomat congratulated the achievements of the Iranian wrestling teams in the competitions.

While congratulating all coaches and athletes of the teams, he thanked Albania which hosted the event.

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team finished first at the U23 World Championships with seven medals, including three golds, one silver, and three bronzes.

Mehdi Yousefi, Amir Hossein Firouzpour, and Amir Reza Masoumi snatched gold in the 79kg, 92kg, and 125kg weight classes, respectively.

Mehdi Hajilouian bagged silver in the 97kg weight class. Ali Mo’meni, Ebrahim Khari, and Abbas Ebrahimzadeh secured bronze in the 57kg, 61kg, and 70kg weight classes, respectively.

Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling team came runner-up. Mohammadali Geraei won a gold medal in 82kg while Poya Dad Marz won a silver medal in the 55kg.

The country's freestyle wrestling finished third. Mohammad Nokhodi secured a bronze medal in 79kg.

The 2024 U23 World Championships were held in Tirana, Albania, from October 21-27.

