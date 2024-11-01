Nov 1, 2024, 9:34 PM
Qassam Brigades destroys Merkava tanks, kills 12 Zionists

Qassam Brigades destroys Merkava tanks, kills 12 Zionists

Tehran, IRNA - Al-Qassam Brigades annouced that the hideout of 12 Zionist soldiers were attacked in Al-Qassasim area in the Jabalia camp, as a result of which the mentioned soldiers were killed wounded, as well as a personnel carrier and a tank of the occupying regime were destroyed.

According to the Palestinian Ma'a news agency, al-Qassam battalions emphasized that its fighters targeted a house in al-Qassasim area in the Jabalia camp where 12 occupation soldiers were hiding with an RPG rocket, which resulted in their deaths and injuries.

Following this attack, three Zionist soldiers were fleeing towards a Merkava tank, which was also destroyed by a high-explosive bomb.

Al-Qassam Brigades emphasized that its soldiers also targeted a personnel carrier of the occupying regime's army with an "al-Yasin 105" rocket in a combined operation.

