Veep: Insulting messenger of freedom oppression against freedom

In his tweeter account late on Monday, he congratulated all the Muslims across the world and Iranians on the auspicious birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadeq (PBUH), the sixth Shia Imam of the Household of the Prophet (PBUH).

Today, getting rid of the cycle of ignorance and violence requires the prophetic wisdom and compassion more than ever, he reiterated.

All the politicians across the world are responsible to eliminate the grounds for insult, enmity and violence, Jahangiri said.

