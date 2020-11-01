Iran's special position in Silk Road to counter unilateralism

President Jinping believes that Iran has special position in the Silk Road land route and is a key gate there as it connects China to other regional countries.

China's Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can be an important gate for great eastern economic partners like India and China.

A Chinese expert - Bingbing Wu - has had an interview with IRNA about the issue and said the new Silk Road project can help Beijing and Tehran develop bilateral cooperation in various fields.

One Belt, One Road project for fostering bilateral and multilateral cooperation is a need and a demand made by the two countries.

In line with meeting the need, Chinese president traveled to Iran in 2016 and held talks with the Iranian officials on the project and cooperation in it.

Reports show that Yiwu-Tehran train is the first freight train which left China for Iran passing the Silk Road few days ago.

This event made Iran determined to develop ties with China in this route.

Iran, southern Iranian Chabahar Port in particular, is described by experts as an important maritime route for the Silk Road.

One Belt, One Road is the biggest project of the century that links Asian, European and African continents.

Chinese president describes the project as a great initiative for boosting international cooperation.

China regarded the project as the one can help uproot terrorism and extremism.

China believes that Silk Road states should cooperate to help globalization flourish.

Iran, is actually the main corridor for implementation of the Chinese project.

Silk Road project is not a political plan, but a move to develop cooperation among countries and establish peace and security.

