No civilized brags about stealing: Spox

"The Pirates of the Caribbean openly boasting abt their booty. Only, as we said before: it wasn't ours. But sb else's oil has certainly been stolen. No one civilized brags abt stealing. To US rogue regime: your toolbox, unlike ours, is shrinking by the day. Ask @robertcobrien!" he tweeted late on Friday in reaction to a statement recently issued by the US Justice Ministry against Iran.

The Washington Post quoted Justice Department's statement as saying that the value of this oil shipment was $40 million, and the US Department of Justice claimed that the shipment belonged to Iran.

This is while Iran's Ambassador to Venezuela Hojjatullah Soltani denied the claim, saying in August that the tankers did not belong to Iran.

