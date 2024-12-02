Israel-US nexus obvious in terror resurgence in Syria: Iran FM

Araghchi was speaking in a live TV broadcast on Monday night following his trip to Damascus and Ankara where he held talks with senior Syrian and Turkish officials on the ways to help Syria deal with terrorism and protect the region from turning into a terror hub.

My trip to Damascus was to consult on the recent developments in Syria and the terrorist attack on Aleppo and some other parts of the country, he said.

The top diplomat added: I had detailed and important discussions with Bashar al-Assad and conveyed the message of the Islamic Republic of Iran about its full and firm support and backing for the Syrian government and its president. Just as the Syrian government was with us during the imposed war, we will also be with this country.

While hailing a strong will and motivation among Syrians to defend their country, Araghchi highlighted the terror plot hatched by the American and Zionist regimes against Syria and its timing.

There is complete coordination between the Zionist regime, the US government and terrorist groups and the course of events indicates such coordination because these attacks followed a ceasefire in Lebanon, he underscored.

About is trip to Ankara, Araghchi said: The Islamic Republic of Iran has always consulted with Turkey on regional issues. Of course, we have differences of opinion, but we also have common ground, and there is a consensus between on the issue that Syria should not become a place for terrorists because this will cause war in the region.

It was decided to continue these consultations and resume the Astana process, he said while referring to his talks with the Turkish counterpart, adding that a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey will be held in Doha probably next week.

Araghchi also talked about the meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers, which is being held under the chairmanship of Iran and said he was fortunate to leave for the city of Mashhad to attend the event after a two-day trip to Damascus and Ankara.

The main goal of the ECO is to emphasize economic activities and if synergy is achieved, it will lead to the economic progress of its member countries, he concluded.

