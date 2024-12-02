Iran pres. stresses need for cooperation with world countries

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a televised interview on Monday evening while elaborating on activities and policies of the 14th government in its 100 days in office.

In response to a question about foreign policy, he said: We have had about 100 meetings and discussions with presidents and heads of government of different countries during this period.

Generally, in the diplomatic process and foreign policy, the main issue is to interact with the whole world, including neighboring countries, and this is what can save us from crises, Pezeshkian said, stressing that “we must open the economy and develop the process of cooperation”.

Pointing to his government’s foreign policy priority, the president underlined that Iran will be attending the Eurasian Summit in the near future where it will be given an observer status, which according to him, will provide a great opportunity for the Islamic Republic to interact with 5-6 countries in Eurasia and create a market for Iranian producers and traders with low tariffs.

Pezeshkian continued: Our government has decided to have the Chamber of Commerce and private sector entrepreneurs accompany officials on such trip and follow up on their needs and the work that we can do for them. "In most of these trips, we are striving to have our manufacturers and industrialists present and to pave the way for these exchanges to take place”.

On relations with China, the Iranian president said he had fruitful discussions and talks with his Chinese counterpart that resulted in good agreements and efforts are underway to implement and make them operational.

We have also spoken to Russia and based on communications, programs and treaties we agreed upon, experts are reviewing the fields of oil, gas, roads and electricity in order to implement them, he added,

Pezeshkian further said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation agreed to send two of his deputies to Iran next week to finalize the agreements between the two countries that can be formally inked during the meeting in Eurasia or in Moscow in January.

The president also touched on healthy relations with other regional countries including India and Iraq.

The government had negotiated with India and Iraq and signed a series of agreements, Pezeshkian said, adding that “We are also working on agreements that we can have with other neighboring and friendly countries”.

On the north-south corridor, the Iranian president said the Minister of Roads and Urban Development personally inspected to solve any problems to the project which according to him can solve the country’s many problems once it becomes fully operational in accordance with treaties and partnership with regional countries.

During his interview, Pezeshkian also mentioned about some tragic incidents since taking office, including the Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian resistance movement in Tehran on the night of the presidential inauguration, as well as the crimes of the occupying Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon during this period.

