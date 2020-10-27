Tehran Municipality takes initiatives to develop tourism

Although they are not directly charged with getting involved in the generation of employment, they can be helpful in facilitating the process of creating job opportunities.

The issue is on the agenda for managers of the cities in modern states.

Fortunately, Tehran Municipality has taken good executive measures towards this end by asking entrepreneurs and social bodies for assistance.

To attach further importance to the issue and achieve the related goals, Tehran Municipality has launched different centers active in the area of entrepreneurship to pave the way for supporting innovative jobs.

To achieve the end, capacities of municipalities in different areas should use as it is seen in activities of a center in District 1 of Tehran Municipality.

This center was launched this year in Jamshidiyeh Park (north of Tehran and in District 1) to support new job opportunities in the tourism industry.

The center, a pioneer in the tourism industry, is a gate to make a link between domestic and international economic networks.

Surely, the effort made by District 1 of the Tehran Municipality has facilitated development in the economy of tourism in the region.

Hopefully, it is expected that the northern center will be successful in creating job opportunities for the youth and preparing the ground for making a brand to introduce tourism capacities of the Tehran Municipality in both national and international arenas.

