Respecting other countries’ territorial integrity, int’l borders Iran’s unchangeable principle: Comdr

Saying that people’s calm and tranquility is of great importance, Major-General Abdurrahim Mousavi said the air defense of the northwestern region of the country has constantly improved and need be, it will be further strengthened.

Major-General Mousavi said respecting territorial integrity and international borders of countries are Iran’s well-known principles and the country will not stand any changed in them.

Regarding the presence of Takfirists, he said that the Takfirist, Daesh members, and Zionists are outcasts everywhere in the world and their presence brings hatred and insecurity.

He added Iranian forces, as proved several times before, will severely counter any presence of such elements near the country’s borders.

He issued some orders to strengthen the air defense of the Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

There is an ongoing war between two of Iran’s northwestern neighbors, namely Armenia and Azerbaijan, over territorial disputes, which has made the area unsafe for Iranian citizens.

Azerbaijan and Armenia came into a renewed military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh about a month ago.

The conflict initially started in 1988 and led to military clashes in 1992.

Iran has repeatedly asked for a settlement of the conflict and urged the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

