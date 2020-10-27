US embassy in Iraq military base, root cause of challenges: Iraqi official

In a meeting with the advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi on Monday, he added that Washington is now trying to lead Iraq to destruction and instability through economic and security crises.

The former Iraqi government intended to cut off the US' hands from national resources and remove Iraq from its hegemony with the assistance of other countries, which angered Washington, he said.

Safavi, for his part, called for deepening bilateral relations, saying that 50 years of experience has it that the US is the absolute evil and its current strategy is to cut communications between Iran and Iraq and replace it with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and even the Zionist regime.

Stressing that the US presence anywhere in the world has brought nothing but looting, insecurity, instability and terrorism, Safavi added, "Iraq is a clear example of this fact and the way to save this country is to end the occupation with the resolve of the Iraqi people."

