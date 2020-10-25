IRGC deploys forces to northwest borders close to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict region

IRGC tanks and military equipment have been stationed in cities of Jolfa and Khoda Afarin in the northwestern province of Azarbaijan which have joint borders both with Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia to ensure safety of people and security of borders, according to a Sepahnews report on Thursday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia came into a renewed military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh started about a month ago.

The conflict started in 1988 and led to military clashes in 1992.

Iran has repeatedly asked for settlement of the conflict and urged cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

