Serbian analyst: US failure to extend Iran arms embargo, diplomatic victory for Tehran

In an article published on Saturday in Serbian Politika daily newspaper, Boško Jakšić, a well-known Serbian political analyst, said that the expiry of Iran arms embargo was indicative of world support for a landmark Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – from which the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

The article wrote that the arms restrictions on Iran were lifted under the terms of UNSC Resolution 2231 which was ratified following the conclusion of JCPOA in 2015 despite the opposition of Washington and six Persian Gulf littoral states.

He said in the article that Iran has increasingly developed its defensive power during the sanctions times and will no longer need the permission of the UN Security Council for its future arms deals.

Noting that Iran will certainly seek to boost its defensive power by purchasing arms from Russia and China, the analyst said that these two countries will have no fear of the threats and the probable enforcement measures by Washington to punish those who engage in arms deals with Tehran.

