Iran FM: Foreign policy is not a place for prejudgment

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araghchi stated that the rumor of a meeting between an Iranian official and Elon Musk illustrates how cognitive biases can influence judgments.

He noted that some individuals accepted this rumor without evidence and even confirmed and analyzed it because they desired the meeting to occur.

Others, regardless of the decision-making process in the field of foreign policy and imagining of the government's mistake, hastily made accusations, he said, adding that some remain skeptical even after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a denial.

Araghchi reiterated that foreign policy is not a place of prejudgment, adding that realism means judging based on evidence.

He added, "When an event has not occurred—regardless of whether it interests us or not, or if it is right or wrong—it simply has not happened and must be denied," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

Araghchi concluded that the policy of silence and ambiguity regarding an issue initiated by the other side is a rookie mistake and playing the game in their interests.

The New York Times claimed on Friday that Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald J. Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei categorically denied media reports on a meeting between Musk and the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to the UN.

