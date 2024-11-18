Iran rejects Western allegations at IMO meeting

Addressing the International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting in London on Monday, Ali Akbar Safaei, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, criticized a small number of Western representatives, particularly from the United States, for exploiting the IMO platform for political purposes.

It is regrettable that some delegations, including the US, have once again disseminated false and misleading information to advance their political agendas, Safaei said.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to maritime safety and the freedom of navigation, calling for strengthened security in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.

Commenting on the situation in Yemen, Safaei stated that the Yemeni people are independent actors who make decisions based on their own interests and considerations.

Iran firmly rejects baseless claims by some Western governments, which serve only to justify and legitimize the unlawful US military aggression in Yemen, he said.

Safaei condemned the US and UK military actions in Yemen, describing them as violations of Yemen’s territorial integrity and international law. He dismissed US claims of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter as unjustifiable.

The deputy minister reaffirmed Iran’s compliance with UN Security Council Resolutions 2140 and 2216, denying any involvement in arms sales or transfers.

He emphasized Iran's advocacy for a peaceful resolution to the Yemeni crisis through diplomatic channels and its commitment to ensuring maritime security and navigation freedom.

Safaei concluded by attributing regional instability to "genocidal acts" by the Israeli regime against Palestinians and Lebanese civilians, with full backing from the US and its allies.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and their partners bear full responsibility for their unwavering support for the Israeli regime, he asserted.

