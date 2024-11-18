IRGC honors martyred Hezbollah spokesman as ‘champion’ of resistance

In a message on Monday, the IRGC hailed Afif as a descendant of the founders of Hezbollah, a champion of Lebanon’s resistance, and a dedicated media activist.

Afif had served as the media liaison for Hezbollah since 2014, playing a critical role in connecting the resistance movement with the press, it pointed out.

As Hezbollah’s spokesman, he played a wise role in revealing the ironclad faith and resolve of resistance fighters to the world at critical junctures, especially following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by Palestinians against the Zionist regime, the IRGC noted.

The IRGC emphasized that the heinous act committed by the Israeli regime, which was an attack on truth and transparency, would not diminish the global reach of Hezbollah's voice of resistance.

Instead, the message said, the assassination would deepen the resolve of the resistance fighters in Lebanon and instill fear in the ranks of the Zionists.

Afif's assassination part of Israel's war on journalists

Iran's Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also issued a statement condemning the assassination of Hezbollah’s media chief by the Israeli regime.

He characterized the crime as part of the Zionist regime’s war against journalists. “Martyr Afif was bravely present in the battlefields, raising the voice of the steadfastness and oppression of the Lebanese people.”

Qalibaf reiterated that the ongoing atrocities committed by the genocidal Zionist regime, including the brutal killings of journalists, reflect its criminal nature.

Israeli regime afraid of truth

In a post on social media platform X, Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani also said Hezbollah’s media officer never backed down from his duties despite the threats from the Zionist regime.

“He was someone who, despite the threats of the cowardly Zionist regime, which is afraid of truth and courageous stances, never left the battlefield,” the ambassador said.

On Sunday night, Hezbollah officially confirmed that Afif was martyred in an Israeli airstrike against the headquarters of the Baath political party in the Ras al-Naba neighborhood of central Beirut.

