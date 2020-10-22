Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Trade Committee concludes with signing of MoU

Head of Iranian delegation Mandana Zanganeh, the deputy governor of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan for economic affairs and head of Pakistani delegation Quetta Customs Administrator Abdul Waheed Marwat signed the MoU at the concluding session of the two-day meeting.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta, Hassan Darvishvand, and the Consul General of Pakistan in Zahedan, Mohammad Rafi, also attended the signing ceremony.

The two sides called for facilitation of customs regulations, coordination to remove barriers to trade, development of border markets, combating human trafficking and the fight against drug trafficking.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai expressing his views said that Pakistan Government is paying special attention to maintaining cordial economic relations with its neighbors.

He said that at present Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial relations not only on government level but also tied in amity and friendship at the grassroots level.

"The Pakistani government is committed to expanding its interactions with its neighbors, especially its friendly and brotherly country Iran," he said.

President of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Samad Musakhail and President of the Zahedan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Rahim Regi also spoke at the meeting and suggested various steps for increasing barter trade.

The ninth meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Border Trade Committee will be held in Zahedan in September next year.

