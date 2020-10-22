Oct 22, 2020, 2:06 PM
Iran joins club of countries with long range radars

Tehran, Oct 22, IRNA – Iran joined the world club which have long range radars, media covering the news announced on Thursday.

After Qadir, Moraqeb and Bashir radars could successfully identify their targets in the air during the drills named Modafe'an-e Aseman-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Skies), Iran joined the club, sepahnews reported.

Qadir radar system is a fully indigenous product designed and built by experts and elites at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The system has a complicated technology to which just few world countries have access.

An official at IRGC aerospace force told reporters on the sidelines of the drills that installation of high-tech equipment will not cease.

The enemies will be surprised by the country's capabilities in due time, Fereydoun Mohammadi-Saqaei noted.

Few days ago, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi had said that Iran has increased its marine capabilities which can today compete with their foreign types.

