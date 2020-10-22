Iran joins club of countries with long range radars

After Qadir, Moraqeb and Bashir radars could successfully identify their targets in the air during the drills named Modafe'an-e Aseman-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Skies), Iran joined the club, sepahnews reported.

Qadir radar system is a fully indigenous product designed and built by experts and elites at the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The system has a complicated technology to which just few world countries have access.

An official at IRGC aerospace force told reporters on the sidelines of the drills that installation of high-tech equipment will not cease.

The enemies will be surprised by the country's capabilities in due time, Fereydoun Mohammadi-Saqaei noted.

Few days ago, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi had said that Iran has increased its marine capabilities which can today compete with their foreign types.

