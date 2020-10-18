Legal obstacles US faced to extend Iran arms embargo

The lifting of Iran arms embargo is taking place under the provisions of a UNSC Resolution 2231 (2015) which follows a landmark Iran nuclear deal paving the way for a further lifting of missile and nuclear restrictions on the country.

“As of Sunday, we can buy arms from whoever we want and sell arms to whoever we want,” President Hassan Rouhani said last Wednesday.

UN Security Council 2231 was adopted few after the Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – was concluded to help resolve part of the remaining missile and arms issues.

The Resolution provided that Iran’s arms embargo shall be lifted within a five-year period which came to an end today (October 18, 2020).

Under the provisions of the Resolution, the missile restrictions on Iran shall be removed within eight years from the date on which the Resolution was adopted, setting a 10-15 time period for lifting nuclear restrictions on the country.

The Trump administration did whatever it could to prevent the lifting of Iran arms embargo and in its last attempt, Washington proposed a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for extending the arms restrictions on Iran.

However, except for Dominican and the US itself, all the rest 13 members of the Council either voted against the US draft resolution or abstained.

With the removal of arms embargo on Iran, it seems that the US will pursue its attempt to prevent the lifting of missile and nuclear restrictions on Iran.

Translated by: Ahmad Mohammadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish