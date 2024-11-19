Israel kills more Lebanese soldiers in violation of UNSC resolution

According to the Al-Mayadeen Network, Israeli warplanes bombed a military headquarters belonging to the Lebanese army in Sarafand, a village in southern Lebanon located 10 km south of Sidon district overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the martyrdom of three soldiers and injury of eight others in the airstrike on Tuesday night.

39 Lebanese soldiers have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 8, 2023.

Two were martyred and three others injured in a similar attack on a military base in the city of Mari in southern Lebanon on Monday as the Israeli army launched extensive attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon, which are still ongoing.

The growing attacks on army facilities prompted the Lebanese foreign ministry to ask the country’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York to lodge a formal complaint against the Zionist regime at the UNSC.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned that these attacks undermine international efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel.

Lebanon’s army has remained committed to the resolution despite the Zionist regime’s all-out war on Lebanon since September.

However, Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has not remained silent in the face of incessant Israeli bombing and shelling campaign that has claimed 3, 500 civilian lives.

Hezbollah has launched numerous operations against Israeli positions and settlements in northern occupied Palestine, giving heavy blows to the enemy and its invading troops.

4399