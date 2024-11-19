Iran summons Hungary envoy in protest to sanctions imposed on Iran shipping company

Following the imposition of illegal sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom against a number of Iranian natural and legal entities, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line, on the false pretext of sending ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia, the ambassador of Hungary in the capacity of the rotating presidency of the European Union on Tuesday was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and strong protest against this illegal and unjustified action of the European Union was communicated to him.

In this meeting, the Director General of Western Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the action of the European Union in sanctioning a number of Iranian individuals and companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Group, considering it to be contrary to international law and disrupting the principle of freedom of navigation and maritime trade.

Majid Nili while rejecting the allegation that Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia which was previously acknowledged by senior officials of Ukraine, stated, "The legitimate and legal cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries in the fields of defense and security is not against any third party and the illegal intervention of some European countries in Iran's defense cooperation with other countries is not acceptable in any way."

