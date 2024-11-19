Petition signed protesting closure of Iranian consulates in Germany

In this petition, a copy of which was published on the website of Change Institute, it is stated, "We, a group of Iranians living in Germany, independently and without political or organizational affiliation to any group and current, are protesting the recent decision of the German federal government to close the consulates general of Iran in Germany. This decision directly affects the daily life and communication of more than 400,000 citizens of Iranian descent or Iranians living in Germany."

"The closure of consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich is a collective punishment that will only harm ordinary citizens. Citizens who should not be punished for political decisions or tension between governments," the signatories of the petition said.

2050