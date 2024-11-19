Araqchi emphasizes Iran's determination to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia

Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian President's Special Representative for West Asia and Africa, who has traveled to Tehran for consultations with Iranian officials, on Tuesday evening met and held talks with Abbas Araqchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister while referring to the very good relations between the two countries, emphasized the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to further strengthen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields.

Referring to the visit of the Russian high-ranking economic delegation to Tehran, he expressed hope that this visit would help further develop bilateral relations.

Araqchi also considered the situation of insecurity and instability in the West Asian region are the result of the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime and warned against the expansion of the scope of conflicts to the entire region.

