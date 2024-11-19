How Iran should treat Trump and his new administration

This ambiguity has emerged for many global actors, but countries like Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Europeans, and especially Iran, trying to adopts their policy accordingly. In our country, analysts have focused on the time constraints and limited opportunity before the new US administration officially takes office.

They argue that this period presents a valuable opportunity to establish fruitful communication with the elements in the new administration. They believe that the window of opportunity should be taken seriously, and the necessary strategies must be developed.

One of the main reasons for the prominence of this issue is the significant influence of the United States on various files related to Iran’s national interests and regional role. The approach of the US president could affect how these issues are resolved and whether Iran can benefit from them.

Given the importance of the matter, the current article attempts to explore some considerations related to the formation of Iran’s approach to the new US administration:

• Monitoring the Situation: Due to the fluid nature of the international environment and the rapid pace of developments, it is essential to monitor the situation closely. There should be concerns about the new US administration’s orientation and its alignment with Iran’s national interests. This issue is not unique to Iran; almost all countries, including those aligned with the West, are grappling with this challenge and seeking to review their policies in light of the new situation.

• Trump’s behavioral model: Since Trump’s characteristics and behavioral model has been previously tested, certain assumptions exist regarding his attitudes and actions. The question remains as to whether he will follow the same path in his second term. One of the key takeaways from his past behavior was his eagerness to be seen and to achieve outcomes that set him apart. Now, with the lessons of the past and his nature as a pragmatic actor, the question is whether he will continue this approach in US foreign policy, or will he adopt a more rational and reality-based approach? This creates a difficult challenge for Iranian diplomacy, which must be prepared for all possible scenarios.

• Political and Geopolitical Competition: In such conditions, it is essential not to simplify the international environment and the world of political and geopolitical competition. Every country seeks to influence the new US administration, create opportunities, and push threats away from itself. In this context, Iran, which has multiple competitors and enemies both in the region and globally, must remain vigilant. Iran’s diplomatic system must utilize all its resources to counter designs that could undermine its interests.

• Iran’s role in US calculations: In the opinions of Trump and US power brokers, Iran is not a simple player. It is a capable and formidable country that has weathered intense challenges over the past four decades. Iran has built its power on solid foundations and expanded its sphere of influence. However, like any other actor, Iran faces constraints and limitations, which it carefully factors into its calculations, while also guarding its assets and achievements.

• Iran’s decision-making system: Iran’s decision-making system is pragmatic and realistic, operating under three guiding principles: dignity, wisdom, and expediency. This framework has been tested over time, allowing the country to develop the ability to discern and adapt. This does not mean that all decisions are flawless and error-free; rather, it signifies that Iran can quickly adjust to new circumstances and recover from any mistakes.

• Iran’s foreign policy: As mentioned earlier Iranian approach is rooted in realism and pragmatism. If positive behavior is observed, Iran will seek to create opportunities for diplomacy. This approach allows Iran to navigate through difficult situations and convey to counterparts that it is ready for dialogue and discussion in an equitable and balanced environment. Moreover, Iran has significant potential to contribute to regional peace and stability. In such a situation, steps can be taken with confidence to ensure collective benefit and safeguard the interests of all parties involved.

*Seyed Ahmad Hosseini is a senior expert on political and international affairs.

