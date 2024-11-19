Iran foreign ministry summons UK Chargé d'Affaires

Following the imposition of illegal sanctions by the UK against a number of Iranian individuals and legal entities, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Company and Iran Air, on the false pretext of Iran sending ballistic missiles to Russia, the UK chargé d’affaires (in the absence of the ambassador) was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday night and Iran's strong protest against this illegal and unjustified action by the UK government was conveyed to him.

The Assistant Director General for Western Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this British action, calling it contrary to international law and a violation of the principle of freedom of navigation and maritime trade.

Abbas Naderi, rejecting the claim that Iran sent ballistic missiles to Russia, which the President of Ukraine himself has admitted to being false, stated: The legitimate and legal cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran with other countries in the fields of defense and security is not against any third party, and the illegal interference of some European countries, including the United Kingdom, in Iran's defense cooperation with other countries is unacceptable in any way.

