Araghchi: Contradictory behavior of EU, UK reveals their abdication of responsibility towards human rights

"The EU and the UK, without presenting any evidence, has accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia and imposed sanctions on our airlines and shipping," Araghchi wrote on his X account.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed out that at the same time, based on documents submitted to the court, British media today reveals that the UK, fully aware that its arms and F-35 components are used by Israel in grave violations of international humanitarian law, continues to export these weapons.

"The UK's justification? Maintaining ties with the US and NATO. This contradictory behavior exposes their double standards and abdication of responsibility toward human rights," he added.

