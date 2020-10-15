Iran Air to resume flights to Germany's Cologne city as of Oct 30

With the Covid-19 outbreak, Iran Air canceled many flights including to Cologne, and vice versa for several months.

Following the removal of restrictions, Iran Air announced its flight schedule to Cologne to resume on October 30, from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran Air has now weekly flights to Hamburg and Frankfurt.

Iran Air resumes flights to Europe after a temporary halt over coronavirus.

Iran Air passengers can call 02146621888 or https://booking.iranair.com for further information.

