Knowledge of Persian poetry necessary to understand Ottoman poetry: Turkish professor

Professor Hicabi Kirlangiç said in the last meeting of commemoration of Hafez on Wednesday that Hafez is among the very famous poets in Turkish literature.

Shamsuddin Mohammad Shirazi, who is better known by his pen name “Hafez” was a Persian poet who lauded the joys of love but also criticized hypocrisy. He was born in 1315 AD and passed away in 1390 AD in Shiraz.

Kirlangiç said that Hafez, along with Saadi, Rumi, Jaami, Khaghani, and Nezami, is especially famous among Turkish people.

Kirlangiç added Hafez poems are available in school books of Turkey.

He said that most of works of the big Persian poets have been translated into Turkish and that 40 theses have been presented in universities of Turkey about Hafez.

October 1 is celebrated as the Day of Hafez in Iran.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish