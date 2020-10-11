Iran envoy says Hafez impressed German, Austrian contemporary poets

"We commemorate Day of Hafez Shirazi,world-famous Persian poet & mystic," Bagherpour wrote in his Twitter account.

"#Goethe who wrote West–Eastern Divan, being inspired by Hafez enigmatic ghazals, is owed to #Hammer_Purgstall of Austria for the first German translation of complete Divan of Hafez," he added.

Shamsuddin Mohammad Shirazi, who is better known by his pen name “Hafez” was a Persian poet who lauded the joys of love but also criticized hypocrisy. He was born in 1315 AD and passed away in 1390 AD in Shiraz.

He was a huge influence on German Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749–1832). Goethe came across a translation of Hafez when he was about 65 years old, which changed his life. Goethe could establish an image of the mystic terms and language of Hafez. His understating of Hafez made him compose Western poetry with Eastern content in West-Eastern Divan.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish