Turkmenistan pays tribute to Hafez, Shajarian

Some poems of Hafez were read by the attendees and a number of Shajarian’s works were played for the audience during the ceremony.
October 11 has been designated as Day of Hafez Shirazi (1315-1390) in Iran's calendar year and ceremonies are held every year to commemorate the great Iranian poet.
Shajarian has been called "Iran's greatest living maestro of Persian classical music."
In a video message in 2016, on the eve of Norouz ( the Persian New Year) the artist informed the public that he had been battling cancer. Shajarian who suffered from cancer for several years passed away at a hospital in Tehran on Thursday.
