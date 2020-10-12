Oct 12, 2020, 7:36 PM
Turkmenistan pays tribute to Hafez, Shajarian

Tehran, October 12, IRNA–  A cultural event was held in Turkmenistan on Monday to commemorate Iranian poet Hafez Shirazi and legendary singer Mohammadreza Shajarian.

Some poems of Hafez were read by the attendees and a number of Shajarian’s works were played for the audience during the ceremony.

October 11 has been designated as Day of Hafez Shirazi (1315-1390) in Iran's calendar year and ceremonies are held every year to commemorate the great Iranian poet.

Shajarian has been called "Iran's greatest living maestro of Persian classical music."

In a video message in 2016, on the eve of Norouz ( the Persian New Year) the artist informed the public that he had been battling cancer. Shajarian who suffered from cancer for several years passed away at a hospital in Tehran on Thursday.

