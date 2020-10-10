Iranian poet Hafez Shirazi

Khaje Shams-ud-Din Muhammad Hafez Shirazi (1315-1390), known by his pen name Hafez (literally meaning 'memorizer' or 'keeper'), was a Persian poet whose works are regarded as a pinnacle of Persian literature. The collection of his sonnets, known as Divan-e Hafez is very popular in the Persian-speaking world. October 11 has been designated as Day of Hafez in Iran's calendar year and ceremonies are held every year to commemorate the great Iranian poet. Oct 10, 2020. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi

7129**2050 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish