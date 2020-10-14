Trump eyes Zionists' support by his anti-Iran tweets

Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at University of Tehran, made the remarks in a recently-held exclusive interview with IRNA.

Trump does so to attract support on the threshold of US presidential election in November as his campaign suffers from bad financial situation compared to his rival Joe Biden, Marandi said.

Speaking about the US recent announcement of sanctioning 18 Iranian banks, the international expert said a psychological war is behind the sanction because it is not a new issue as all those banks had already been sanctioned by the United States.

Since a long time ago, international banking system under the supplementary sanction, aka secondary sanctions, has had no cooperation with the Iranian banks, he said, stressting that sanctions will create no fresh problems for Iran.

They have put the maximum pressures on Iran and there is nothing higher than that, so the sanctions will not affect Iran's economy in practice, said the expert stressing the need to control psychological aspect of those sanctions.

Turning to the issue of US move to disrupt transfer of food and medicine to Iran, Marandi said the United States does so despite its claim that it is an advocate of human rights.

Once, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani termed the US move as "medical terrorism."

Referring to Iran's capabilities to skirt sanctions during the forty years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, the international expert said Tehran has its own methods to import fundamental needs and conduct financial transactions.

Asked about US foreign policy on Iran after the upcoming presidential election, Marandi said Iran should rely on its own domestic capacities.

Undoubtedly, he stressed, both US presidential candidates seek to harm Iran whether they are democrat or republican, adding that both are after imposing their will on other countries, so though their methods may differ, their goals remain the same.

As Marandi underlined, the United States faces various crises, and it seems that its power to put pressure on Iran will reduce in next months and years.

