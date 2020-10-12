Iran, Serbia sports officials meet

During the meeting late on Monday attended by Sebian Ambassador in Tehran Dragan Todorovic, both officials stressed the need to promote relations in the field of sports.

No doubt, increase in sports interactions and agreements can lead to further growth and promotion of sports, social vitality and cultural relations between the two nations, Salehi-Amiri said, noting that certainly the two countries can have constructive cooperation beyond the existing capacity.

He also called for signing agreements on exchanging trainers, athletes and running educational courses between the two countries.

Trajkovic, for his part, hailed Iranians' hospitality, saying that he is pleased to visit Iran whose national identity is wrestling.

"Wrestling is the number one sport in Iran and I am glad that we have a lot to learn by working with you," he said.

