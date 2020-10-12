Iran welcomes Russia's efforts for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh: Official

"Our region can resolve problems and ensure peace as well as security," Vaezi tweeted.

He added that "Moscow's talks with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are a good sign of the independent regional powers' capacities, and Iran is ready to assist and cooperate in the peace and stability process following international law."

The dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan originally erupted over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and changed into a six-year war (1988-1994), Armenia took control of the region, as well as seven counties around it. Some 35,000 people were killed and 800,000 were displaced.

In May 1994, the two countries accepted a ceasefire, but international efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), aka Minsk Group, have been fruitless so far.

