Late Shajarian identity of Iran’s music: Alim Qasimov

Shajarian is one of the great artists of the past 100 years in Iran, Qasimov said, adding that he has had an important impact on Iranian music.

Alim Qasimov is an Azerbaijani musician and one of the leading mugham singers in his home country.

He is a prominent artist named a "Living National Treasure" of Azerbaijan.

Shajarian has been called "Iran's greatest living maestro of Persian classical music." He is also known for his skills in Persian calligraphy and humanitarian activities.

In a video message in 2016, on the eve of Norouz ( the Persian New Year) the artist informed the public that he had been battling cancer. Shajarian who suffered from cancer for several years passed away at a hospital in Tehran on Thursday.

