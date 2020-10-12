Iran Govt has opted for cooperation with neighboring states

According to remarks made by Morteza Rahimi - former Iranian ambassador to Oman - and published by official Iranian newspaper, Iran, on Monday, Tehran's policy on development of relations with neighbors has been followed up by the current government more seriously.

However, there has always been obstacles to implementation of Iran's policy, particularly when the country wanted to pursue it on the Persian Gulf states which are southern neighbors of Iran.

Many of those obstacles have been created beyond the borders and far from the geographical status, because the ultra-regional powers have always been pursuing their illegitimate interests through relations with regional countries.

Those powers try to introduce Iran's capabilities as something against the region and make regional countries concerned about Iran's progress and achievements.

Iran's policy on development of cooperation with neighbors can be easily seen in Tehran-Muscat ties in both economic and political areas.

Even after demise of Omani Sultan Qaboos, relations between Tehran and Muscat remained strategic during the new Sultan on Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

If problems like coronavirus pandemic and sanctions did not create difficulties due to the lockdown, Iran's cooperation with Oman would witness further development.

Regional countries have witnessed how Iran supported the neighboring nations and governments in critical situations and extended hand of friendship to them.

It was Iran which supported Qatar when it had been subject to blockade by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

Again, it was Iran which opened its doors to the Kuwaiti people when they were invaded by the then Iraqi president Saddam Hussein about three decades ago.

Iran's support has also been extended to non-Arab neighboring countries including Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and others.

Iran eyes these relations with a win-win attitude for longstanding period.

Iran's regional policy has always focused on convergence among the regional states, development of cooperation, establishment of sustainable security and promotion of welfare of the people.

Iran always urges the regional countries to stand against illegitimate interests of the foreign powers pursuing to sow discord among the regional nations and governments in line with the "Divide and Rule" strategy.

