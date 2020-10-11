Envoy criticizes IAEA chief’s remarks on Iran

“Am. @Gharibabadi : Drawing self-made criteria such as “break out” and “significant quantity” for countries which are enriching uranium under the IAEA’s surveillance is non-relevant and has no status in the IAEA legal documents,” Permanent Mission of Iran in Vienna wrote on its official Twitter account.

“There are more than 1300 tons of HEU and 300 tons of Plutonium in the world and according to the SIR 2019, total SQ also amounts to 216448 (8 pct more since 2015). What a dangerous world we are living in?!,” embassy further quoted Ambassador Gharibabadi as saying.

“Can @rafaelmgrossi tell us that what is the number of SQ for N5 and NNWSs such as the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Brazil and Argentina. Better not to measure the activities under Safeguards in this way! Weapon/civilian grade material may be a better definition.”

Earlier speaking in an interview with ‘Die Presse’, Grossi had said "we do not talk about breakout time in the IAEA. We look at the significant quantity, the minimum amount of enriched uranium or plutonium required for making an atomic bomb. Iran does not have considerable quantity at this moment."

He expressed concerns over Iran’s uranium enrichment in large scale, saying Iran continues enrichment more than what it had been committed to.

9376**2050

