Rouhani, Putin discuss JCPOA, COVID-19, Karabakh truce

Putin informed President Rouhani of Russia's mediation efforts for de-escalating tensions in Karabakh.

Rouhani expressed support for the agreement achieved through Russian, Armenian, and Azeri foreign ministers' consultations aiming to establish a ceasefire and also start of talks for achieving a peace solution.

The Iranian president voiced concern over the presence and participation of terrorist groups in Karabkh region, and said that the presence of terrorists can be dangerous for Iran, Russia and the whole region.

The Russian president, for his part, said that Iran's stances vis-à-vis the regional issues, including the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan are very important for Russia.

President Putin said that Moscow welcomes the continuation of consultations with Tehran to resolve the differences between Baku and Yerevan.

The Russian president, meantime, stressed that the war between the two sides should first come to a halt, and said that during talks with the Azeri and Armenian officials it was agreed on a truce after as of October 10 and "we hope that the by restoring ceasefire the grounds will be paved for negotiations.

Both sides underlined preserving the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Mutual cooperation in economic and commercial fields were among other topics discussed by both sides.

Putin and Rouhani conferred on maintaining cooperation on the Russian anti-COVID19 vaccine.

The dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan was originally erupted over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and changed into a six-year war (1988-1994), Armenia took control of the region, as well as seven counties around it. Some 35,000 people were killed and 800,000 were displaced.

In May 1994, the two countries accepted a ceasefire, but international efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), aka Minsk Group, have been fruitless so far.

Minsk Group has failed to restore peace to the region, which suggests that for some reason, some Western countries are not willing to put an end to the conflict. They definitely have some interest in the region and can save them only when the region is facing conflict.

