Croatian Wrestling Federation invites Iran for Grand Prix Zagreb

Tehran, Oct 3, IRNA – Croatian Wrestling Federation has sent an official letter, inviting Iran’s Greco-Roman national team to attend 2020 Grand Prix Zagreb.

The competitions are slated for November 6-9.

The participants are scheduled to compete in 10 different weight categories.

