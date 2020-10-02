Pakistan rejects reports of military presence in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement on Friday termed these reports as speculative and baseless.

The spokesperson added that such reports were irresponsible.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position on the issue, he stated that Pakistan is deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Armenia and has always supported the position of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

