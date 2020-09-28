17 Iranian, foreign researchers to address Sixth Congress on Shams, Maulana

The lecturers are well-known researchers on Shams Tabrizi and Maulana Jalaleddin Rumi, two world-known Iranian mystics and poets, from France, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran, he said.

Leili Anvar from Sorbonne University, Mohammad Abuhashem from Bangladesh University of Chittagong and Tirqai Shafaq from Istanbul Medeniyet University are among the lecturers the congress, Abbasi added.

The official further noted that the virtual addresses will be presented by Unitech site, affiliated to UNESCO National Commission in Iran, during September 29, 30 and October 1.

A total of 56 articles from the Iranian and foreign scientific centers had been submitted to the secretariat of the congress, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish