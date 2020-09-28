Sep 29, 2020, 12:23 AM
17 Iranian, foreign researchers to address Sixth Congress on Shams, Maulana

Orumieh, Sept 29, IRNA – Some 17 Iranian and foreign researchers will deliver lectures during the Sixth Congress on Shams and Maulana slated to be held via video conference, Governor of Khoy Hossein Abbasi said on Monday.

The lecturers are well-known researchers on Shams Tabrizi and Maulana Jalaleddin Rumi, two world-known Iranian mystics and poets, from France, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran, he said.

Leili Anvar from Sorbonne University, Mohammad Abuhashem from Bangladesh University of Chittagong and Tirqai Shafaq from Istanbul Medeniyet University are among the lecturers the congress, Abbasi added.

The official further noted that the virtual addresses will be presented by Unitech site, affiliated to UNESCO National Commission in Iran, during September 29, 30 and October 1.

A total of 56 articles from the Iranian and foreign scientific centers had been submitted to the secretariat of the congress, he said.

