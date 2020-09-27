Zarif: Iran closely monitoring alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh

"Iran is closely monitoring the alarming violence in Nagorno-Karabakh," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"We call for an immediate end to hostilities and urge dialogue to resolve differences," he added.



"Our neighbors are our priority and we are ready to provide good offices to enable talks," Zarif noted.



"Our region needs peace now," he reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called on the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia to put an end to their clashes and launch a dialogue between the two states.

Khatibzadeh voiced Iran’s readiness to utilize all of its capacities to help establish a ceasefire and mediate between the two countries to help them kick off negotiations.

Conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region began following the breakdown of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and lasted till approximately 1994, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan claiming this strategic territory. At that time, the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh had held a referendum boycotted by Azerbaijan where the people chose independence over joining either of the two countries.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish