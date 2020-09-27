Iran calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to end skirmishes, engage in dialogue

Iran is closely and worriedly monitoring the military clashes between the countries, he said while calling on the two sides to exercise self-restraint.

Khatibzadeh voiced Iran’s readiness to utilize all of its capacities to help establish a ceasefire and mediate between the two countries to help them kick off negotiations.

Conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region began following the breakdown of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s and lasted till approximately 1994, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan claiming this strategic territory. At that time, the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh had held a referendum boycotted by Azerbaijan where the people chose independence over joining either of the two countries.

