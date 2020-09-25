Sep 25, 2020, 6:21 PM
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Tehran

Tehran, Sept 25, IRNA – Turkish Airlines resumed its flights to Tehran from Friday after six months shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President of Operations of Imam Khomeini Airport Town Company Alireza Majzoubi said on Friday that Turkish Airlines (THY) which had suspended its flights to Tehran for six months due to coronavirus outbreak,  is scheduled to resume flights on Istanbul-Tehran route and vice versa.

According to statistics, the pandemic has taken a huge toll on Iran’s civil aviation sector with reports showing that airlines lost hundreds of millions of dollars because of flight cancellations.

Some 1.37 million Iranian tourists visited Turkey during the first eight months of 2019, accounting for 4.4% of all international arrivals in the country.

