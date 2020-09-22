Iran’s thermal power capacity increases by 1,200 MW in six months

Hamidreza Azimi said on Tuesday that with the inauguration of new units in three Iranian power plants, the nominal capacity of the country's thermal power plants increased to 68,388 MW.

There are presently some 580 thermal power generation units working in 129 Iranian power plants, the official said.

Noting that some 68 percent of the country's thermal power generation capacity is owned by the private sector, Azimi said that some 13,135 MW of electricity has been added to the country’s thermal power generation capacity since President Hassan Rouhani took office for his first tenure in 2013.

