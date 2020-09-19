Int'l scientific confab on pandemic to meet November 10 in Mashhad

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences is to host the virtual congress which is to be partaken by domestic and foreign guests.

Scientific secretary of the international congress told IRNA on Saturday that over 20 foreign guests who are all senior experts from Switzerland, France, Singapore, Canada and the United States will be present in the Mashhad scientific event.

Hassan A'lami said that the experts are due to exchange views about bacteriology, vaccination, parasitology, clinical immunology and prevention of illness, inter-alia.

Researchers, university professors and nurses who are interested in participating in the event have time until October 10 to send their studies to the congress secretariat, A'lami added.

Since 13 years ago, Prof Alborzi Clinical Microbiology Research Center has been active in holding international conferences on prevention strategies.

Clinical Microbiology Research Center was founded By Dr Abdolvahhab Alborzi about 28 years ago.

Experts at Prof Alborzi Clinical Microbiology Research Center have presented 200 specialized scientific studies, 140 of which have been reflected by reputable international magazines.

