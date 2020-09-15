Grossi terms Iran as important partner for IAEA

Grossi made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs Mohsen Baharvand who is in Vienna to attend the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

He hailed cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and also the level of verifications in Iran.

Baharvand, for his part, referred to Iran-IAEA cooperation and stressed the fact that the IAEA will not be influenced by the political pressures of some countries aiming to divert interactions.

He noted that cooperation in a constructive and impartial atmosphere will benefit both sides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat appreciated IAEA's aid for fighting coronavirus in Iran.

He described technical cooperation as an important and integral part of the Agency's mission.

Stressing the fact that using peaceful nuclear energy is for all members of IAEA, Baharvand said Saudi Arabia's activities which are not transparent and refuse to accept IAEA inspectors are source of concern.

He reiterated that the IAEA should be able to do its verification activities in these countries.

Earlier on Monday addressing the IAEA Board of Governors’ meeting, Grossi said that the IAEA has reached an agreement with Iran over the implementation of safeguards, expressing hope for this agreement to result in developing cooperation and mutual confidence.

He added that based on the Additional Protocol, the IAEA had access to one of the two sites and inspectors investigated the area.

