Natural beauties of Uraman stun tourists

Located in western Iran, Uraman has 300,000 people. according to the head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism office of Kermanshah Province, Uraman is expecting to be internationally registered.

Omid Qaderi said that the area has 700 villages, 1,100 historical sites and that the UNESCO inspector will visit the area in late Shahrivar (mid-September).

Though coronavirus has decreased the number of tourists all over the world, Uraman was in the summer teeming with people interested in nature.

Each of the four counties of the region has a unique natural tourist attraction.

Paveh has a huge lake surrounded by pomegranate gardens and very high mountains.

Ravansar has the biggest water cave of the Middle East: The Quri Qal'eh Cave. The 140-meter deep cave is 65 million years old and was discovered about 30 years ago.

Ravansar

Quri Qal'eh Cave

Apart from its natural attractions, Javanrud enjoys a border point bazaar that attracts more tourists than other counties.

Javanrud Town

Finally, Paveh, which is located near the Iraqi border, gives the tourists an eyeful of natural beauties, including several springs, gardens, and very high mountains. Khaneghah of Paveh, is also a 1,400-year old village that brings a lot of tourists to the area.

Kermanshah Province has 4,00 historical places, 2,250 of which have been nationally registered. Bisotun Inscription has also been internationally registered.

Bisotun Inscription

Translated by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

